Corporate Deal

Palm Beach Capital Fund V LP, through one of its investment entities, announced that it has placed an investment in environmental engineering firm Earth Systems. Financial terms were not disclosed. West Palm Beach, Florida-based Palm Beach Capital was advised by a Greenberg Traurig team led by partner Reggie Zachariah. Earth Systems, which is based in Jacksonville, Florida, was represented by Gunster partner Milton Vescovacci and a Horowitz Law Firm team that included partner Aaron J. Horowitz.

Business Services

August 23, 2022, 9:08 AM