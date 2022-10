Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled CIBC World Markets Corp., JPMorgan Chase, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at 3.6 billion canadian dollars ($2.6 billion). The issuance was announced Oct. 4 by Calgary, Canada-based Suncor Energy Inc. The Davis Polk team included partners Byron Rooney and Mario Verdolini.