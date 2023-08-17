Corporate Deal

Ball Corp. has agreed to sell Ball Aerospace to BAE Systems for $5.6 billion in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The transaction, announced Aug. 17, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Westminster, Colorado-based Ball was represented by a Skadden Arps team that included partners David Clark and Shilpi Gupta. BAE Systems, which is based in London, was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Sarkis Jebejian, Edward J. Lee and Steven Li.

August 17, 2023, 9:34 AM

