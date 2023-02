Corporate Deal

Cox Communications Inc. has acquired cloud-based management platform Logicworks in a deal guided by King & Spalding and Cooley. Financial terms were not disclosed. Atlanta-based Cox was advised by a King & Spalding team that includes partners Kathleen Blaszak and Rahul Patel. Logicworks, which is based in New York, was represented by a Cooley team.

Technology

February 03, 2023, 8:03 AM