Corporate Deal

Tandem Diabetes Care has agreed to acquire AMF Medical SA, a pre-filled insulin cartridge patch pump developer, for $200 million Swiss franc ($216 million), including a previous strategic investment and aggregate contingent earnout payments. The transaction, announced Dec. 13, is expected to close in Jan. 2023. San Diego-based Tandem Diabetes is advised by Baker McKenzie. AMF Medical, which is based in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland, is represented by a Homburger AG team.

Health Care

December 14, 2022, 8:14 AM