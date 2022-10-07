Corporate Deal

Unirac Inc., a rooftop solar contractor, announced that it has secured a majority investment in a funding round led by Greenbelt Capital Partners, with participation from Trilantic Energy Partners II LP and its parallel fund. Financial terms were not disclosed. Austin, Texas-based Greenbelt Capital and Trilantic Energy were advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Jhett Nelson, Shubi Arora and Leon Johnson. Unirac Inc., which is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was represented by a Koley Jessen PC team.

Renewable Energy

October 07, 2022, 10:27 AM