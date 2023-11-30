Corporate Deal

AbbVie has agreed to acquire ImmunoGen Inc. and and its flagship cancer therapy, 'Elahere,' for a total equity value of approximately $10.1 billion. The transaction, announced Nov. 30, is expected to close in the middle of 2024. Chicago-based AbbVie was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by corporate partners David K. Lam and Steven R. Green. ImmunoGen, which is based in Waltham, Massachusetts, was represented by Ropes & Gray.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 30, 2023, 9:31 AM

nature of claim: /