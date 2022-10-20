Corporate Deal

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc., a digital biopharma company, has registered with the SEC on Oct. 19 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Sichenzia Ross Friedman Ference partner Arthur Marcus. The underwriters, led by WallachBeth Capital, are represented by Carmel, Milazzo & Feil partners Ross David Carmel and Jeffrey P. Wolford.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 20, 2022, 8:30 AM