Corporate Deal

Cloyes Gear & Products Inc., a designer of mission-critical timing drive systems and components for the automotive aftermarket, acquired Rotomaster, a turbocharger and component specialist. Financial terms were not disclosed. MidOcean Partners, which acquired Cloyes Gear in Feb. 2022, was represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Andrew Herman. Vancouver-based Rotomaster was advised by King & Spalding.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 31, 2023, 11:38 AM

