Corporate Deal

Certain affiliates of Riverstone Holdings have agreed to sell Hammerhead Energy Inc. to Crescent Point Energy Corp. in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. The transaction, announced Nov. 6, is expected to close in late Dec. 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Riverstone Holdings was represented by Bennett Jones and Vinson & Elkins. The Vinson & Elkins team was led by partner Stancell Haigwood. Hammerhead Energy Inc. was represented by Burnet Duckworth & Palmer and a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partner Adam M. Givertz. Hammerhead's special committee of board of directors was counseled by Blake, Cassels & Graydon.

Investment Firms

November 07, 2023, 9:52 AM

nature of claim: /