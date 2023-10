Corporate Deal

Sullivan & Cromwell has guided Germany-based Schaeffler AG in connection with its voluntary public tender offer to acquire the outstanding shares of powertrain technology provider Vitesco Technologies Group AG. The Sullivan & Cromwell team included partners Carsten Berrar, Michael Rosenthal and Konstantin Technau. Counsel information for Vitesco Technologies, based in Regensburg, Germany, was not immediately available.

October 10, 2023, 10:29 AM

