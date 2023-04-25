Corporate Deal

Eli Lilly and Co. has agreed to divest its nasal ingested diabetes drug Baqsimi worldwide to Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $625 million, with Eli Lilly being able to receive up to $450 million in aggregate for sales-based milestone payments. The transaction, announced April 24, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Covington & Burling. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Michael Brueck and Steven Li. Amphastar, which is based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, was represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 25, 2023, 8:30 AM

