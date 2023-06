Corporate Deal

Optical retailer Fielmann Group has agreed to acquire eyewear company SVS Vision Holding Co. for 105 million euros ($113 million). The transaction, announced June 7, is expected to close by the end of August 2023. Hamburg, Germany-based Fielmann was advised by an O'Melveny & Myers team led by partner Paul Sieben. Counsel information for Mt. Clemens, Michigan-based SVS was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 13, 2023, 10:45 AM

