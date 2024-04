Corporate Deal

American Pacific Group announced that an affiliate of APG has placed an investment in commercial interiors textile designer and producer C.F. Stinson. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based American Pacific was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Joseph Hatina. Counsel information for C.F. Stinson, which is based in Rochester Hills, Michigan, was not immediately available.

Technology

April 26, 2024, 10:13 AM

nature of claim: /