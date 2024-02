Corporate Deal

Medical device company Procyrion has secured $58 million in a Series E funding round led by Fannin Partners. Houston-based Fannin Partners was advised by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati team led by partner Robert Suffoletta. Counsel information for Procyrion, which is based in Houston, was not immediately available.

Health Care

February 12, 2024, 11:12 AM

nature of claim: /