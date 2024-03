Corporate Deal

Vinson & Elkins has guided EnTrust Global in connection with its $25 million preferred equity investment in flyExclusive, an FAA-regulated private jet services provider. The Vinson & Elkins team was led by partner Stancell Haigwood. Counsel information for flyExclusive, which is based in Kinston, North Carolina, was not immediately available.

Business Services

March 07, 2024, 10:53 AM

