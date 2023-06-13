Corporate Deal

Redwood Trust Inc. announced the formal launch of a joint venture with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management to invest in business purpose bridge loans originated by CoreVest American Finance Lender, a division of Redwood. Mill Valley, California-based Redwood Trust was advised by Mayer Brown. Oaktree Capital, which is based in Los Angeles, was represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team led by partners Kenneth M. Schneider and Samuel J. Welt.

