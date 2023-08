Corporate Deal

Airalo, a discounted mobile data provider for international travelers, has secured $60 million in a Series B funding round led by e& Capital, with participation from KPN Ventures, Orange SA, Telefonica Ventures and other investors. France-based Orange SA was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Tim Curry. Counsel information for Airalo was not immediately available.

