Corporate Deal

Vinson & Elkins has counseled initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt issuance valued at $750 million. The issuance was announced Mar. 5 by New York-based New Fortress Energy Inc. The notes come due 2029. The Vinson & Elkins team was led by partners David Oelman, Jackson O'Maley and David Stone.

Energy

March 11, 2024, 2:46 PM

nature of claim: /