Kirkland & Ellis has guided alternative asset management firm GCM Grosvenor in connection with its acquisition of a 25 percent equity interest in repowered wind farm Shepherds Flat from Brookfield Asset Management. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners John Kaercher, Patrick Salvo and Zahra Usmani. Toronto-based Brookfield was represented by a King & Spalding team.

September 25, 2024, 12:23 PM