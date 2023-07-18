Corporate Deal

Structured Alpha LP, a fund managed by Thomvest Asset Management, has agreed to acquire biopharmaceutical company Liminal BioSciences Inc. in a deal guided by Cooley; Torys LLP; and Stikeman Elliott. The transaction, announced July 12, is expected to close no later than Sept. 30, 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Structured Alpha was advised by Torys LLP. Liminal, which is based in Laval, Canada, was represented by Cooley and a Stikeman Elliott team. The Cooley team was led by partners Kevin Cooper and Richard Segal.

