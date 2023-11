Corporate Deal

Searchlight Capital Partners has agreed to place a $150 million investment in KORE Group Holdings Inc., an internet of things systems provider. New York-based Searchlight Capital was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Steven Cohen and Raaj Narayan. Counsel information for KORE Group, which is based in Atlanta, was not immediately available.

Technology

November 10, 2023, 9:57 AM

nature of claim: /