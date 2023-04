Corporate Deal

Ethos Capital LP has agreed to acquire Newforma Inc., a provider of project management software for the construction industry, in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Cooley. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Ethos Capital was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Newforma, which is based in Boston, was represented by a Cooley team.

April 06, 2023, 10:58 AM

