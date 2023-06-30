Corporate Deal

Brand engagement platform Candy Digital has agreed to merge with web3 technology and production company Palm NFT Studio. Financial terms were not disclosed. The combined company will operate under the Candy Digital name. New York-based Candy Digital was guided by a Sullivan & Cromwell team that included New York-based partners Mehdi Ansari, Matthew B. Goodman, Colin D. Lloyd, Jameson S. Lloyd and Marc Trevino. Counsel information for Palm NFT, which is based in Dover, Delaware, was not immediately available.

Internet & Social Media

June 30, 2023, 8:59 AM

nature of claim: /