Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, was counseled by Latham & Watkins in a debt offering valued at $50 million. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partner Haim Zaltzman.

August 17, 2023, 9:52 AM

