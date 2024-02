Corporate Deal

The Riverside Co., through its portfolio company EverSmith Brands, has placed an investment in commercial landscaping and snow removal services provider U.S. Lawns. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Riverside was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Jason Grove. Counsel information for U.S. Lawns, which is based in Orlando, Florida, was not immediately available.

February 06, 2024, 12:31 PM

