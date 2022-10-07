Corporate Deal

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz counseled the Ad Hoc Group of TopCo.'s noteholders, including funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and others, in connection with global energy infrastructure services group Altera Infrastructure LP's $276 million senior notes. The Wachtell Lipton team includes partners Michael Benn and Emil Kleinhaus. Counsel for Altera Infrastructure, which based in Westhill, United Kingdom, was not immediately available. The notes come due 2023.

October 07, 2022