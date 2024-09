Corporate Deal

Vistra Corp. has agreed to acquire affiliates of Nuveen Asset Management and Avenue Capital Management II LP's combined 15 percent equity interest in Vistra Vision. The transaction, announced Sept. 18, is expected to close on Dec. 31, 2024. Vistra was advised by Sidley Austin and a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by partners Trina Chandler and Caroline Phillips. Nuveen and Avenue were represented by Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel.

Energy

September 19, 2024, 9:52 AM