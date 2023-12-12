Corporate Deal

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe, a holding company primarily known for its ownership and management of the Olympique Lyonnais professional men's and women's association football clubs, was counseled by Reed Smith and Stephenson Harwood in a debt offering valued at approximately 385 million euros ($415 million). The Reed Smith team was led by partner Baptiste Gelpi. DLA Piper advised the U.S. investors and senior lenders. Jones Day acted as legal counsel to Pristine, acting as the securitization vehicle's management company.

Banking & Financial Services

December 12, 2023, 9:50 AM

nature of claim: /