Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has advised HSBC Holdings in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at 1 billion sterling pounds ($1.27 billion). The issuance was announced Jun. 7 by Bradford, United Kingdom-based WM Morrison Supermarkets Limited. The Latham & Watkins team included partners Francesco Lione and Dan Maze.

Banking & Financial Services

June 10, 2024, 2:02 PM

