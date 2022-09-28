Corporate Deal

Direct Biologics, a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing regenerative biological products, has signed a letter of intent to go public via SPAC merger with Good Works II Acquisition Corp. The proposed transaction, announced Sept. 27, is expected to close in first half of 2023 and values the biotechnology company at approximately $675 million. Austin, Texas-based Direct Biologics is advised by Goodwin Procter. Good Works II, which is based in Houston, is represented by an ArentFox Schiff team. IB Capital LLC, acting as placement agent for the private placement, is counseled by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 28, 2022, 9:19 AM