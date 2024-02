Corporate Deal

Utz Brands, manufacturer of branded salty snacks, has agreed to sell certain assets and brands to Our Home, the operating company of Better-for-You brands, for $182.5 million. The transaction, announced Jan. 31, is expected to close in Feb. 2024. Utz Brands, which is based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, was represented by Cozen O'Connor. Boonton, New Jersey-based Our Home was advised by Winston & Strawn.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 02, 2024, 12:05 AM

