Corporate Deal

Libera Gaming Operations, an arcade games operator, registered with the SEC on March 15 for a $6 million IPO. The Tokyo-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis. The underwriters, led by Boustead Securities, are represented by Bevilacqua PLLC.

Gaming & Esports

March 18, 2024, 12:13 PM

