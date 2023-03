Corporate Deal

Software development consulting firm Sopra Steria has agreed to acquire Ordina NV for 518 million euros ($559 million). The transaction, announced March 21, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Paris-based Sopra Steria was advised by Van Bael & Bellis and Houthoff Buruma. Ordina, which is based in the Netherlands, was represented by a Stibbe team.

Technology

March 22, 2023, 9:43 AM

nature of claim: /