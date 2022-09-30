Corporate Deal

Brand Velocity Group announced that it has acquired youth team sports equipment manufacturer SCORE Sports in a deal guided by Sidley Austin and Norton Rose Fulbright. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Brand Velocity was advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partners Stephen Ballas, Kelly Dybala, David Kreisler and Brien Wassner. SCORE Sports, which is based in Wilmington, California, was represented by a Norton Rose Fulbright team.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 30, 2022, 8:17 AM