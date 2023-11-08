Corporate Deal

Platinum Equity announced that it will become a majority investment partner in connection with plumbing products manufacturer Kohler Co.'s decision to set Kohler Energy up as a separate and independent business. The transaction, announced Nov. 6, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Beverly Hills, California-based Platinum Equity was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partners Matthew Dubeck and Christopher Harding. Willkie Farr & Gallagher acted as debt financing counsel to Platinum Equity. The Willkie Farr team was led by partners Cristopher Greer, Joshua Deason and Jason Pearl. Kohler, which is based in Wisconsin, was represented by White & Case.

November 08, 2023

