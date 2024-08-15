Corporate Deal

Chartis, a leading healthcare advisory firm, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to receive a majority investment from funds managed by Blackstone. The investment includes continued equity participation from Audax Private Equity. Chartis and Audax were represented by Ropes & Gray and Winston & Strawn; the Ropes & Gray team was led by partners Kendrick Chow, Adam Leamon and Scott Pinarchick. New York-based Blackstone Group was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team including partners Christopher Burwell and Peter Martelli.

Banking & Financial Services

August 15, 2024, 1:42 PM