Corporate Deal

Carrix has agreed to acquire port terminal operator Ceres Terminals from Macquarie Infrastructure Partners III. Financial terms were not disclosed. Seattle-based Carrix was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Russell Leaf and Jared Fertman. Counsel information for Ceres Terminals was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

June 26, 2023, 8:53 AM

