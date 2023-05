Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell advised JPMorgan Chase on its acquisition of the substantial majority of assets and assumption of the deposits and certain other liabilities of First Republic Bank from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The Davis Polk team included partners Luigi De Ghenghi, Randall Guynn, Lee Hochbaum, Paul Marquardt, Eric McLaughlin and Margaret Tahyar. Counsel information for First Republic Bank was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

May 01, 2023, 11:14 AM

