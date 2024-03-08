Corporate Deal

Jyong Biotech Ltd., a biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for urinary diseases, filed with the SEC on March 7 to raise approximately $29 million in an initial public offering. The Taiwan-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by KPMG Law Firm; Olsson Frank Weeda Terman Matz; Conyers Dill & Pearman and Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel partner Ross David Carmel. The underwriters, led by Joseph Stone Capital, are represented by VCL Law.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 08, 2024, 11:56 AM

