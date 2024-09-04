Corporate Deal

Aerospace Carbon Solutions, a subsidiary of General Electric, has acquired Cerebrum Partners Ltd.'s investment in Satavia Ltd., a startup focused on reducing the climate impact of flying. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cerebrum Partners was represented by a Reed Smith team led by finance and corporate partners Panos Katsambas and Tom Whelan. Counsel information for Satavia, which is based in the United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

September 04, 2024, 10:10 AM