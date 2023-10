Corporate Deal

TradePending, a consumer experience software platform for car dealerships, has acquired Fixed Ops Digital, a marketing and technology company. Financial terms were not disclosed. TradePending was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Rosalind Kruse and Aaron Savella. Counsel information for Fixed Ops was not immediately available.

October 13, 2023, 3:47 PM

