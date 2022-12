Corporate Deal

Silversmith Capital Partners has agreed to place an investment in Proven Optics in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Porter Wright Morris & Arthur. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Silversmith was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team that includes partners Christian Atwood, Shellie Freedman, Paul Hendrickson and Lee Morlock. Proven Optics, which is based in Columbus, Ohio, was represented by Porter Wright Morris & Arthur.

December 07, 2022, 12:32 PM