Corporate Deal

Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners have agreed to place an investment in maritime transportation company the Pasha Group in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Nixon Peabody. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Morgan Stanley was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by debt finance partners Jordan Roberts and Layton Bell. The Pasha Group, which is based in San Rafael, California, was represented by Nixon Peabody.

Transportation & Logistics

April 02, 2024, 11:36 AM

nature of claim: /