Domino's Pizza Group plc announced that it has acquired Shorecal Ltd., the largest Domino’s franchise business operating in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, from the Caldwells and SC Holdings I Ltd. for approximately 72 million euros ($78 million). The transaction, announced March 13, is expected to close by May 31, 2024. Milton Keynes, United Kingdom-based Domino's plc was advised by a Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson team led by corporate partner Ian Lopez. Counsel information for Shorecal was not immediately available.

March 14, 2024, 11:28 AM

