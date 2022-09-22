Corporate Deal

Pie Insurance, a workers comp insurance provider, announced that it has secured $315 million after announcing the close of a Series D funding round led by Allianz X GmbH and Centerbridge Partners, with participation from Gallatin Point Capital, Greycroft and other investors. Washington D.C.-based Pie was advised by a Cooley team. Centerbridge was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Kimberly Han and Rajab Abbassi. Allianz X, based in Munich, was counseled by Sullivan & Cromwell.

Insurance

September 22, 2022, 9:11 AM