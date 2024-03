Corporate Deal

GXO Logistics has agreed to acquire Wincanton plc, a logistics company with its origins in milk haulage. Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO was advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz acted as debt finance counsel. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by partner Gregory E. Pessin. Counsel information for Wincanton, which is based in Chippenham, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

March 01, 2024, 11:24 AM

