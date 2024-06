Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett has guided Goldman Sachs Group in the underwriting of a debt issuance valued at $124 million. The issuance was announced Jun. 10 by Tacoma, Washington-based Sound Inpatient Physicians Inc. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Jonathan Pall, Sandeep Qusba and David Zylberberg.

Banking & Financial Services

June 11, 2024, 4:09 PM

