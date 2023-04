Corporate Deal

Miami International Holdings Inc. has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding membership interests of LedgerX LLC from Ledger Holdings Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Miami International was advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team led by partners Charles Allen, Benet O'Reilly and Lisa Schweitzer. Counsel information for Ledger Holdings and LedgerX was not immediately available.

April 27, 2023, 10:57 AM

