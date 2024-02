Corporate Deal

McDermott Will & Emery has guided Kadans Science Partner, an international science park and network operator, in connection with the development of an innovative research building on the Biotech Campus in Mainz, Germany. Financial terms were not disclosed. Haaren, The Netherlands-based Kadans was advised by McDermott Will & Emery partners Thomas Beisken, Philipp-Gerald Hammes and Alexa Ningelgen.

Real Estate

February 05, 2024, 11:51 AM

